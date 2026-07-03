ELR Show

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Peter Rosenberg with a bald head and beard, wearing a black jacket. Right: Ebro Darden with a beard, wearing a patterned sweater and cap.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg are posing together. Darden wears a light blue Royals jersey and cap, Rosenberg wears glasses and a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments

"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.

Alex Ocho4 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App