Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.Jordan Rose
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From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.Insanul Ahmed
Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
Considered the greatest rap beef of all time, Jay-Z vs. Nas played out over years and produced iconic diss tracks like “Takeover” and “Ether.”Dimas Sanfiorenzo