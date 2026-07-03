Efe Caliskan

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Drake with a beard and glasses wearing a black leather jacket stands on stage under red lighting.
Pop Culture

Sophie Brussaux, Mother of Drake's Son Adonis, Weds Muay Thai Fighter Efe Caliskan

The Paris-born artist wed the professional Muay Thai fighter in a private Toronto-area ceremony on Father's Day.

Alex Ocho24 days ago

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