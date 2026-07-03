We spent the day with producer and DJ Gordo as he prepped for his set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Mexico City.Alejandro De Jesus
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This past weekend was probably the most depressing time I ever had, but definitely not for America's fastest rising corporate entity, "EDM." Two major FEMA camps, EDC and Mysteryland, went head-on, battling to click-bait fans to either attend the uber bro rage fest in New Jersey (although they swear it's NY) or the trippy Disney-wave Mysteryland, set in the historical Woodstock site. Naturally, I went to both because you know what... misery loves company.jasonano
As we saw with Day 1, a little bad weather didn't spoil EDC's return to the NY area. Day 2 provided much clearer skies, and the party looks to have tukhrisd
While the Northeast was hit with a pretty insane bout of rain (and hail, in some spots) yesterday afternoon, that did NOT deter the crowds that hit Met Life Stadium yesterday for Day 1 of EDC New York 2014. From what we're seeing, the crowd was massive, and Twitter suggested that heads were still dancing in the rain (even though a severe weather warning shut everything down for around 15 minutes, we're told).khrisd