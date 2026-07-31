We flew out to Paris on October 3 to celebrate the women behind the ongoing success of Afrobeats for ‘Martell: Afrobeats Live’—an evening consisting of important panel discussions, soundtracked by the likes of DJ Mercedes Benson.Claudia Cagna
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And long may it continue.Jude Yawson
Twenty-two year old centre Christian Koloko is the latest African player to emerge above the water’s surface. Here's why he's just the tip of the iceberg.Oren Weisfeld
The Lagos-based president of ‘The Marlians’ talks past, present, and (bright) future.Joseph JP Patterson