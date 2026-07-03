Earl Hayes

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50 Cent
Sports

50 Cent Says Floyd Mayweather Slept with Earl Hayes' Wife Before Murder-Suicide

The beef has gotten so ugly, that 50 Cent is now saying that Floyd slept with Earl Hayes' wife and was responsible for triggering their subsequent murder-suicide in 2014.

Joe Price2916 days ago

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