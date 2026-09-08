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Latest Stories
Music
e.l.f. Passes the Mic to Seven Rising Artists on New Album 'Mirror Mix'
e.l.f. Cosmetics has teamed up with seven rising artists for 'Mirror Mix,' the beauty brand's second original music compilation.
Joe Price5 hours ago