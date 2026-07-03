These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From selling hood DVDs to the VERZUZ stage, French Montana has one hell of a career. Here are his 20 best songs.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
With Rick Ross set to face off against French Montana in the next VERZUZ, now is the right time to look at Rozay's deep discography.Will Schube