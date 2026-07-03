Dunkaroos

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Life

Dunkaroos Will Finally Hit U.S. Stores Again This Summer and Fans Are Very Happy

In announcement that a lot of '90s kids have been waiting for, General Mills confirmed Dunkaroos will return to U.S. shelves this summer.

Joe Price2357 days ago

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