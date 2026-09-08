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Latest Stories
Life
Masked Couple, Both 77, Accused of Shooting and Killing Their Son-In-Law
Jonathan McKinsey, a New York Times engineering director, was shot in a crowded parking lot on Saturday afternoon. His wife's parents were arrested minutes later.
Alex Ocho13 hours ago