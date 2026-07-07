Drug Trafficking

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Latest Stories

Andrew Tysen Duva (at lectern), US Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division, speaks to the press outside the federal courthouse in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on July 20, 2026, following the sentencing of Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
Life

Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder ‘El Mayo’ Sentenced to Life in Prison, Ordered To Forfeit $15 Billion

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada Garcia, 76, pleaded guilty to being the leader of a continuing criminal enterprise.

Joe Price5 hours ago

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