We take a look at the wildest and most bizarre conspiracy theories from rapper B.o.B, from his Flat Earth theory to celebrity cloning.Shirley Ju
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Michigan is home to some of the most clever, quotable new rappers in the world. From YN Jay to Sada Baby to Cash Kidd, here are 7 new rappers to check out.Eric Wells
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo