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Music
Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”
For years, Bristol-based Dread MC has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, but this year he's stepping into the limelight.
James Keith1437 days ago