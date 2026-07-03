The TV host took to Twitter this weekend to propose a debate with Dr. Anthony Fauci, something he initially tried to get setup back in January.Brenton Blanchet
Featured
Life
Surgeon Fined Over Leaving Patient in Operating Room Prep to Eat in Car, Falling Asleep, Missing Procedure
The head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center has been fined over a 2016 incident in which he fell asleep in his car and missed a procedure.Brad Callas
A Florida nurse shared photos online of a baby reportedly born with gastroschisis, which causes a newborn's intestines to be visible from outside the body.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Nicki Minaj Fires Back After White House Says They Never Invited Her Following Vaccine Comments (UPDATE)
A WH official denied Nicki Minaj’s claim that she was invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and said that they actually offered to hop on the phone with her.Abel Shifferaw