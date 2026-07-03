Drake Curse

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Drake 'Curse' May Be in Effect After He Bets $1.5 Million on Argentina to Win World Cup

Drizzy's latest bet comes after he lost big on Conor McGregor's UFC return fight.

Trey Alston9 hours ago

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