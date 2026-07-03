Dragon King

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Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Script Gives Unexpected Explanation for Why Drogon Melted the Iron Throne

The 'Game of Thrones' finale was divisive, and certain moments left some fans a little more than confused. This revelation may or may not help.

Joe Price2543 days ago
Kit Harington
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Explains Importance of Jon Snow Screaming in a Dragon’s Face

The highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell finally took place on the latest 'Game of Thrones' episode, "The Long Night."

Joe Price2635 days ago

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