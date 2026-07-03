Drag-Queens

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Lana Del Rey performing, holding a microphone, wearing a blue floral dress, against a rustic blue door backdrop.
Music

Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'

The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
A group of drag queens in elaborate costumes perform on stage, resembling "The Last Supper" painting displayed on the right side. No individuals are named
Life

Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.

Complex Staff720 days ago
West Virginia MMA fighters volunteer as security for local drag show
Life

West Virginia MMA Coach Offers Security Services for Local Drag Show

MMA fighter Jonathan Haught made the offer via Facebook last week, after a local venue announced it had canceled a drag brunch because of threats.

Joshua Espinoza1240 days ago
Chi Chi DeVayne
Pop Culture

Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum, Dead at 34

RuPaul and other 'Drag Race' stars took to social media on Thursday to mourn the tragic loss. The cause of DeVayne's death was not immediately clear.

Joshua Espinoza2158 days ago

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