Latest Stories
Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'
The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.
Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Dismisses Notion That Drag Emasculates Black Male Comedians: 'I Don’t Get It'
The 'Juwanna Mann' star slammed the double standard of comedians who wear drag.
Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group
“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.
West Virginia MMA Coach Offers Security Services for Local Drag Show
MMA fighter Jonathan Haught made the offer via Facebook last week, after a local venue announced it had canceled a drag brunch because of threats.
Canada’s Drag Race Judge Brad Goreski on What Sets Canadian Drag Performers Apart
Among the acting challenges, lip sync battles and epic runways, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be there to help the queens reach their best potential.