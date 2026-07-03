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Latest Stories

Lana Del Rey performing, holding a microphone, wearing a blue floral dress, against a rustic blue door backdrop.
Music

Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'

The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Miguel A. Núñez attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Dismisses Notion That Drag Emasculates Black Male Comedians: 'I Don’t Get It'

The 'Juwanna Mann' star slammed the double standard of comedians who wear drag.

Jaelani Turner-Williams535 days ago
A group of drag queens in elaborate costumes perform on stage, resembling "The Last Supper" painting displayed on the right side. No individuals are named
Life

Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.

Complex Staff720 days ago
West Virginia MMA fighters volunteer as security for local drag show
Life

West Virginia MMA Coach Offers Security Services for Local Drag Show

MMA fighter Jonathan Haught made the offer via Facebook last week, after a local venue announced it had canceled a drag brunch because of threats.

Joshua Espinoza1240 days ago
Brad in glasses and a bow tie
Pop Culture

Canada’s Drag Race Judge Brad Goreski on What Sets Canadian Drag Performers Apart

Among the acting challenges, lip sync battles and epic runways, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be there to help the queens reach their best potential. 

samantha.lui1466 days ago
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