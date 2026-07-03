Dr. Ozi

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Recently, Dr. Ozi his the world with a freebie, "Snacks," to help prime us for their The Devil In Your Eyes EP, which hit the shops this week. This du
khrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.
khrisd
TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we d
khrisd

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Dr. Ozi - "Mental Giant"

I've been fucking with Dr. Ozi for well over a year, strongly believe they are a force to be rekoned with, and still marvel at their "Nucking Futs" si

nappy4399 days ago
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Dr. Ozi ft. Nikki Jumper & Matt Kitchen - "Look Away"

Earlier this year, Dr. Ozi released an EP on Buygore Records. It truly exemplified everything we love about bass music, and showed their ability to be

lolod4581 days ago
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Stream Dr. Ozi's "The Rise" EP

This upcoming new music Tuesday, Buygore Records releases The Rise EP from Nix R. Chohan and Christian Boyd, the dubstep duo from Toronto that make up Dr. Ozi. Kennedy Jones makes an appearance on the EP with a remix of "Forget 6.0." Just a week or so after signing with Ultra Records, and releasing jam-packed mix under their name, the remix is a showing of Jones' loyalty to the label run by his close colleague, the most misunderstood and an underrated producer in the industry.

lolod4613 days ago
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Download the "Buygore Allstars, Volume 2" Compilation

Well, isn't this a great surprise to help wind down the long weekend. Borgore and his Buygore Allstars, which feature Kennedy Jones, Protohype, Ookay,

khrisd4702 days ago
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Music

Dr. Ozi - "Snacks"

Hopefully you party peeps out there still have some leftover Easter treats in your baskets, as we've got the big smile-wearing banger for you to gobble up goodies to. Dr. Ozi, who will be dropping their The Devil In Your Eyes EP on Profound Audio next week (April 8), dropped this freebie, "Snacks," which is all funky drumstep-esque fun. No frowns around here, just Mounds and Snickers and Rocket Pops and big beats.

khrisd4856 days ago
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