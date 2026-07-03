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Recently, Dr. Ozi his the world with a freebie, "Snacks," to help prime us for their The Devil In Your Eyes EP, which hit the shops this week. This dukhrisd
The eco-friendly festival continues to grow in stature.James Keith
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.khrisd
TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we dkhrisd