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Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Music

Kanye West Seeks to Avoid Use of Antisemitic Social Media Posts in Discrimination Trial

The filing is related to a lawsuit filed in 2024 by a former Donda Academy security guard, who accused Ye of discriminating against the school’s Black employees.

Jose Martinez5 minutes ago

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