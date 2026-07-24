TikTok star Ali Abulaban allegedly killed his newly estranged wife and her male friend after installing a listening device on their daughter's iPad.tara mahadevan
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Human Remains Found Along With Items Belonging to Brian Laundrie on Florida Trail Amid FBI Search
Items belonging to Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of fiancée Gabby Petito, were found on a Florida trail during the FBI's search.Brad Callas
A woman who says she was escaping a domestic violence dispute with her boyfriend was found trapped inside a drain, and it was all documented on Twitter.tara mahadevan
Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback and current free agent Richard Sherman has reportedly been arrested for "burglary domestic violence."Joe Price