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Pop Culture
Dolly Parton's Broadway Musical Will Open as Planned in 2027
Producers confirmed 'Dolly: A True Original Musical' will begin previews December 7 at the St. James Theatre, with opening night set for what would have been Parton's 81st birthday.
Alex Ocho1 hour ago