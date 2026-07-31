Dodgers game

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
Gus Turner

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