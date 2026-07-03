The duo known as Dodge & Fuski have been at it for a bit; these Bristol boys have been at it for the last three years, providing the sound of bass music for Play Me, Sludge, Section 8 and their current home, Never Say Die. Out today is their latest EP, Sucker Punch, which showcases that their rise in 2012 was no fluke. Some of you might (sadly) not be up on their sound, but don't you fret: DAD isn't just hear to bring you the new, we like giving you the history behind these acts.androids
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While a lot can be said about focusing on one particular track, the EDM scene is built on these tracks being building blocks for the larger sets, taking place in the raves we flock to on the regular. Most of this shit isn't fully realized until we get into the club and hear two beats thrown together. So let's do ourselves a favor, turn off the hyperbole and turn up the bass.khrisd
A few years ago, the term "EDM" was synonymous with "dubstep" for many people. They were morons, but it goes to show how the genre has fallen from granappy
Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi