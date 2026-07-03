Fordham Fashion Law Institute founder and director Susan Scafidi breaks down the recent lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein.Mike DeStefano
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Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly borrowing chords from Marvin Gaye’s track “Let’s Get It On" on his song "Thinking Out Loud."Jordan Rose
Through what appears to be the official Twitter for FreakNik Festival, organizers made their concerns known about 21 Savage's birthday party.Brenton Blanchet
The Weeknd is being sued by Epikker members Suniel Fox and Henry Strange over allegedly copying their song "Vibeking" for 2018's "Call Out My Name."Jordan Rose