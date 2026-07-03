Djemba Djemba

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If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chance
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RL Grime - "Core (Djemba's Selassie Bootleg)"

We're sitting here crossing our fingers that the past couple weeks of activity on Djemba Djemba's SoundCloud account is setting the tone for the next

nappy4302 days ago
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Music

Djemba Djemba - "Macking In The Car (I Don't Drive)"

These funky beats with samples we can't place and low end that will undoubtedly get the cops called on you if you have decent speakers (shout out to t

nappy4314 days ago
djemba djemba pose
Music

Laura Mvula - "Green Garden (Djemba Djemba's "Fest" Edit)"

While Laura Mvula may be a name without significant renown outside of the UK, the soul vocalist's 2013 single "Green Garden" has ended up in the favor

marcuskdowling4324 days ago
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Music

Djemba Djemba - "That Money"

New track just dropped from Djemba Djemba this week with the feels turned up to level 11... or maybe even 12. I like it, but I feel like what I am going to call "feels bass music" has been done so much that I just don't have any feels left. It seems like everyone wants to be the producer equivalent of Drake. We might be all feeled out. Is everyone's girlfriend leaving them? Is it time for a Ghostface "Softest Producers" list?

walmerc4462 days ago
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Music

Djemba Djemba Previews What's To Come With "Coma"

It's always hard to speculate what some artists are working on. You can pretty much track the movements of a number of acts with your eyes closed, but

khrisd4514 days ago
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Djemba Djemba is Offering a $4000 Reward For the Person Who Finds Mr. Carmack's Laptop

This might be a shot in the dark, but every little bit helps, right? Especially after we went to the trouble of hitting you with the Mr. Carmack motherlode yesterday. In any case, it looks like while in transit, Mr. Carmack lost his laptop. From what we gather, this is the laptop he uses during his live shows.

khrisd4595 days ago
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Music

Electric Mantis, Djemba Djemba, and the Power of Reddit

I don't use Reddit... only because the last thing I need in my life is yet another social media distraction, but maybe I should especially after heari

alessr4617 days ago
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Music

London Future & Djemba Djemba ft. Ifa Sayo - "Look At Me Now"

The first time we got put onto the awesomeness that is Djemba Djemba was via his Jeffree's single, so getting "Look At Me Now" is a welcome return to

khrisd4657 days ago
BROTW25
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Things are heating up! Your dear old DAD can't help but get to toe-tapping at all of the surefire bangers that are emerging on the remix circuit. From unofficial bootlegs to legit, check is in the mail major label remix work, our dance music scenesters are out there getting it... and we win every time.

khrisd4767 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

With the weather getting nicer and nicer, we know you'll be outdoors more and more. And while hitting shuffle and going through random tracks is fly, expertly-mixed sets can be where it's at, be it roadtrips, chilltime in secluded spots, or full-on party mode. DAD's got you covered, fam.

khrisd4787 days ago
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Music

Download Djemba Djmeba & Mr. Carmack's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

We recently saw Djemba Djemba and Mr. Carmack collaborate on Penthouse Penthouse's "When It's Hot," and that same weekend, these two dropped a solid m

khrisd4787 days ago
penthousepenthouse
Music

Penthouse Penthouse ft. Djemba Djemba & Mr. Carmack - "When It's Hot"

Penthouse Penthouse is a Los Angeles based producer who you'll probably be hearing more and more of on the Internets and at those hip spots. The prod

jakel4793 days ago
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Music

The 13 Best Releases on Jeffree's So Far

In December of 2011, Mad Decent kicked off a new idea: The Jeffrees, an imprint that wasn't about strictly putting out the biggest stars or the bigges

khrisd4881 days ago
Five Tracks Clicks & Whistl
Music

Five Tracks: Clicks & Whistles

After getting to know Clicks & Whistles, we decided to ask them about some of their favorite tunes. They went deep on the selection, and put together

khrisd4936 days ago

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