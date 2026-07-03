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While the trap bubble in EDM seems to have blown up (and deflated), it's crazy to think that it's really only a few years old. And while Flosstradamusandroids
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We Found Out What's Really Good with AWE, Then Premiered the Djemba Djemba Remix of His New Single, "Crystals"
There seems to be a growing craziness over at Plastician's Terrorhythm Recordings, one that we recently profiled. One of the young upstarts at the forbrenttactic
If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chancejakel
Diplo has a technical DJ prowess that many don't speak of, primarily because his powers of curation are immense. He comes from the school of crate-digandroids