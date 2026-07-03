Derek "DJA" Allen Speaks On His History With Mad Decent, His Frustrations With Wikipedia, and His Influences
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Derek "DJA" Allen has been a silent killer for years, putting in serious work for Mad Decent as a producer and in-house engineer. He's largely responsible for the success of RiFF RAFF and Three Loco, and is one half of Blood Bros. with Dirty South Joe, but his music catalog is a bit ridiculous. He has created music for and with artists including Travis Porter, Lil Twist, Lil Wayne, Tinie Tempah, 2 Chainz, Usher, Wale, Iggy Azelea, GLC, and Major Lazer.nappy
Sadly, only one of the mixes from this past week comes to you from a 2013 DJ Mag Top 100-ranked DJ, and its only his first year on the list. For shame. Hopefully you androids won't look down upon us for not bringing you selections from DJs who run the charts. We only have these stellar cats that many don't fuck with for you to, well, fuck with. Live a little.khrisd
Diplo has a technical DJ prowess that many don't speak of, primarily because his powers of curation are immense. He comes from the school of crate-digandroids
Genre-crushing voyages, disco badness and a tribute to DJ Shadow's iconic 'Endtroducing' and Snoop's 'Doggfather'.James Keith