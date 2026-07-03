Here at DAD, we're thankful for a number of things: androids continuing to check out the site for the best in electronic music, the DJs and producerskhrisd
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Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.khrisd
What are you doing with an empty dancefloor? We've got a diverse batch of mixes to help fill it up this Sunday, from a trap-fueled mixtape by DJ Wonder to banging house cuts from T Williams, with the likes of Cutline and Knight Riderz to balance things out in the middle.khrisd
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