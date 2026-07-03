Dj Slugo

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
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