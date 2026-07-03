DJ S.K.T

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd

Latest Stories

DJ S.K.T
Music

Premiere: DJ S.K.T Takes Us To A Rave "Wonderland" With Heart-Racing New Single

Following on from the success of "Ballers", which quickly climbed to the number 1 spot on Beatport.

James Keith2367 days ago
Music

Premiere: DJ S.K.T. Delivers A Tech-House Remix Of Format:B's "Chunky"

Remember that tune you were frantically trying to Shazam in Ibiza? You're welcome.

James Keith3943 days ago

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