DJ Sega

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd

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DJ Sega Says His Mother and Uncle Have Settled in Their New Home

Visionary club music producer DJ Sega has had an incredibly harrowing 2014. The caretaker of both his physically ill mother and uncle, the home they w

marcuskdowling4323 days ago
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DJ Sega Needs Your Help

DJ Sega is one of those producers that has been flying under the public radar since his inception, and we're really not sure what happened. He's is a

nappy4447 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: DJ Sega - "Sixer Series Vol 6 (The B.E.A.S.T.)"

Today is DJ Sega's birthday, but the young prince of Philadelphia club decided to give us a present. His Sixer Series is years deep at this point, and

nappy4497 days ago
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Download DJ Sega's "Sixers Series Vol. V: 5 Fingers Of Power"

DJ Sega wanted to get this one out there last night for a club-fueled Halloween party, but while that didn't go as planned, no worries; it's Friday, b

khrisd4643 days ago
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Just Blaze & Baauer ft. Jay Z - "Higher (The DJ Sega Remix)"

Philly club king DJ Sega is back with Sixer Series Vol. IV: The Return, and made sure to hit the people with an intense rework of Just Blaze & Baauer'

khrisd4672 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Things are heating up! Your dear old DAD can't help but get to toe-tapping at all of the surefire bangers that are emerging on the remix circuit. From unofficial bootlegs to legit, check is in the mail major label remix work, our dance music scenesters are out there getting it... and we win every time.

khrisd4767 days ago
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The "Yeezus" Remixes Are Here

We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.

khrisd4780 days ago
BROTW22
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The Best Remixes of the Week

You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.

khrisd4788 days ago
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will.i.am ft. Britney Spears - "Scream And Shout (DJ Sega Remix)"

will.i.am has no problem jacking tracks from other producers, so its OK for Sega to hit the club remix on "Scream And Shout," right? DAD doesn't even fuck with the original, but there's something about the way Sega twists, well, anything that he gets his hands on. Or maybe it's just that Bmore sound. Those breaks that define that sound are so infectious, you can't help but start rocking, whether it's a quick Bankhead bounce or something a bit more intricate.

khrisd4789 days ago
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Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4827 days ago
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