DJ Disel

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Music

Shaq Transforms Into DJ Diesel for New Steve Aoki Collab "Welcome to the Playhouse"

Steve Aoki linked up with Shaq, otherwise known as DJ Diesel, for a thumping new track titled "Welcome to the Playhouse," arriving with a video.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1652 days ago
Shaq
Sports

Shaq Chants 'Barkley Sucks' and 'Barkley Has No Rings' at DJ Set

Performing under the name DJ Diesel, a recent set of his saw him trolling Charles Barkley.

Joe Price2923 days ago

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