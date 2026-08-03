Billboard’s Hot 100 has been littered with hits that seemed to come out of nowhere. Not every music phenomenon can be explained, but the randomness of them is part of what makes pop culture interesting. From the rise of Desiigner to the anti-racism heroics of LL Cool J, here are the 25 most random songs to chart.BJosephs
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