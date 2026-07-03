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Pop Culture
Tom Cruise Goes Gray in New 'Digger' Trailer as TikTok Shows Him Love
With help from the first-look of his upcoming oil-baron comedy, the Hollywood legend's few days old TikTok account has already crossed 1.4 million followers.
Will Lavin5 days ago