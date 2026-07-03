Diane Lane

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Y: The Last Man
Pop Culture

FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Changes—For Better and for Worse

FX's 'Y: The Last Man' has been stuck in development hell for a while now; the wait has been well worth it. The series hits FX on Hulu on September 13.

William Goodman1769 days ago
the-last-man
Pop Culture

Hulu and FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Series Gets Official Trailer

After over five years in development, the television adaptation of beloved comic series 'Y: The Last Man​​​​​​​' is finally coming to FX and Hulu.

Joe Price1807 days ago
Robin Wright
Pop Culture

'House of Cards' Resumes Production, Adds Two Familiar Faces

The White House drama is adding these Hollywood heavyweights to the cast.

Sajae Elder3089 days ago
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Pop Culture

NBC Planning Hillary Clinton Miniseries, "Rosemary's Baby" Remake

The Peacock is getting into the miniseries business in a big way.

Frazier Tharpe4738 days ago
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Pop Culture

First Look: See Michael Shannon's Real "General Zod" Costume

No MOCAP suit necessary!

Complex5418 days ago
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Pop Culture

Cool Pic: New "Man Of Steel" Photo Reveals The Daily Planet

The first picture of this iconic DC Comics print media outlet has arrived!

Complex5420 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Michael Shannon Calls CGI Zod Suit "Humiliating"

Seems like the villain in <em>Man of Steel</em> will be filmed&mdash;at least partially&mdash;in a MOCAP suit.

Complex5426 days ago
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Pop Culture

Official Plot Synopsis For "Man Of Steel" Revealed

This news pretty much confirms what we've heard from the beginning.

Complex5447 days ago
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Pop Culture

First Look: Henry Cavill Looks Assertive As The New "Man Of Steel"

Give Zack Snyder props for being ahead of the curve.

Complex5461 days ago
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Pop Culture

Character Actor Harry Lenix Joins Zack Snyder's "Man Of Steel"

Like much of the movie's plot, the <em>24</em> actor's character description is being kept a secret.

Complex5485 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bryan Singer Admits To His "Superman Returns" Mistakes

Sometimes the truth hurts worse than Kryptonite.

Complex5568 days ago
Pop Culture

Diane Lane Drops Hints About "Man Of Steel"

Superman's mommy says Zack Snyder's reboot will showcase his formative years in Smallville.

Complex5573 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Michael Shannon Talks About Playing General Zod

The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script yet.

Complex5575 days ago
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Pop Culture

Beware Superman! Michael Shannon Is General Zod!

<em>Boardwalk Empire</em>'s Michael Shannon will play the megalomaniacal Kryptonian in Zack Snyder's <em>Man of Steel</em>.

Complex5577 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zack Snyder's "Superman" Won't Be A Slave To The Past

The <em>Sucker Punch</em> auteur promises a fresh new beginning for the legendary Man of Steel.

Complex5600 days ago
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Pop Culture

Diane Lane Is Martha Kent In "Superman"

Guess she has a motherly instinct for super-powered kids.

Complex5615 days ago

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