Latest Stories
FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Changes—For Better and for Worse
FX's 'Y: The Last Man' has been stuck in development hell for a while now; the wait has been well worth it. The series hits FX on Hulu on September 13.
Hulu and FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Series Gets Official Trailer
After over five years in development, the television adaptation of beloved comic series 'Y: The Last Man' is finally coming to FX and Hulu.
'House of Cards' Resumes Production, Adds Two Familiar Faces
The White House drama is adding these Hollywood heavyweights to the cast.
NBC Planning Hillary Clinton Miniseries, "Rosemary's Baby" Remake
The Peacock is getting into the miniseries business in a big way.
First Look: See Michael Shannon's Real "General Zod" Costume
No MOCAP suit necessary!
Cool Pic: New "Man Of Steel" Photo Reveals The Daily Planet
The first picture of this iconic DC Comics print media outlet has arrived!
Video: Michael Shannon Calls CGI Zod Suit "Humiliating"
Seems like the villain in <em>Man of Steel</em> will be filmed—at least partially—in a MOCAP suit.
Official Plot Synopsis For "Man Of Steel" Revealed
This news pretty much confirms what we've heard from the beginning.
First Look: Henry Cavill Looks Assertive As The New "Man Of Steel"
Give Zack Snyder props for being ahead of the curve.
Character Actor Harry Lenix Joins Zack Snyder's "Man Of Steel"
Like much of the movie's plot, the <em>24</em> actor's character description is being kept a secret.
Bryan Singer Admits To His "Superman Returns" Mistakes
Sometimes the truth hurts worse than Kryptonite.
Diane Lane Drops Hints About "Man Of Steel"
Superman's mommy says Zack Snyder's reboot will showcase his formative years in Smallville.
Video: Michael Shannon Talks About Playing General Zod
The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script yet.
Beware Superman! Michael Shannon Is General Zod!
<em>Boardwalk Empire</em>'s Michael Shannon will play the megalomaniacal Kryptonian in Zack Snyder's <em>Man of Steel</em>.
Zack Snyder's "Superman" Won't Be A Slave To The Past
The <em>Sucker Punch</em> auteur promises a fresh new beginning for the legendary Man of Steel.
Diane Lane Is Martha Kent In "Superman"
Guess she has a motherly instinct for super-powered kids.