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Latest Stories

BlizzCon 2026.
Pop Culture

Blizzard Announces New Animated 'Diablo' Series Coming to Netflix

Blizzard president Johanna Faries announced the project during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026.

Trey Alston2 hours ago

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