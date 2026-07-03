Latest Stories
PREMIERE: DFACE ft. Yung Werb - "TOTAL DOMINATION"
DFACE is, and has been, one of the most underrated in the game for a minute to me. The versatility this kid contains is insane, and he's truly a one m
Chanel West Coast - "Alcoholic (DFACE Remix)"
Peep this new remix from DFACE. We've been following this dude closely, as he has made deep and bass filled waves in the electronic scene with a ton of releases this past year. He is a little bit of dubstep, a little bit of hip-hop, a little bit of trap and roll. See what I did there?
PREMIERE: DFACE - "From The Skies"
So, what's your DFACE look like? Hopefully you're familiar with the musical renaissance man out of Stamford Connecticut, DFACE. His versatility and insane talent shine through any track of his that you listen to. He leaves no genre unturned, and adds so much of his own flavor to an already all-encompassing sound that goes beyond any restrictions of genre. His music is free from all of that. It is naked and raw, sometimes smooth, and other times grimy as fuck.
Download DFACE's "Who You Want to Be" EP
Back in March, we premiered the title track from :DFACE's Who You Want to Be EP alongside TrapMusic.NET, and a week later the full EP was released. We
Download Ricky Vaughn's "The Sazon Archives, Vol. 1"
Sazon Booya is no more. Anyone that follows electronic music watched their split unfold publicly. And instead of dwelling on it, each member is pushin
DFACE - "Who You Want to Be"
We have no idea why :Dface isn't headlining arenas right now. He's producing some HUGE tunes, and they span every genre possible. Seemingly bored of s