Deyah

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deyah
Music

Premiere: Welsh Rapper Deyah Unveils Visuals For Laid-Back Number “Room 21”

The John Reavey-directed visuals position Deyah front and centre in a pub setting as she spits her rhymes down the camera lens. Peep the visuals for “Room 21”..

Niall Smith1851 days ago

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