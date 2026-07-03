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Artist Says Capcom Stole Material for 'Resident Evil 4,' 'Devil May Cry' in Lawsuit
Judy A. Juracek says in a suit filed in Connecticut Friday that Capcom used images from her book, Surfaces, in several games, as reported by Polygon.
Lupe Fiasco Says He Will No Longer Consume 'Excessively Violent' Content
Lupe promised to avoid violent music, TV shows, and video games beginning in 2019; however, the Chicago rapper says he is willing to make exceptions for 'Devil May Cry,' 'Death Stranding,' and, of course, 'Street Fighter.’
Awesomely Geeky Craftsman Makes Real-Life Video Games Weapons That Are Both Terrifying and Amazing
A mysterious craftsman has posted an impressive gallery of real-life video game weapons on imgur.
"El Shaddai" Director Acquires Property Rights
Could more insane adventures for Enoch be in the works?
Capcom and Your Enitre Childhood Got Together to Make a Game (Video)
Street Fighter+Resident Evil+Devil May Cry+Mega Man=eyes bleeding from nostalgia overload.
Review: 'DmC: Devil May Cry' Offers Smart Action and Social Commentary
Featuring the disembodied head of Glenn Beck.
This New 'DmC: Devil May Cry' Trailer Would Have Been Perfect for the Apocalypse
It's a couple weeks late, but we'll still enjoy it.
"DmC: Devil May Cry" Mission Walkthrough is a Lesson in Demon History (Video)
Angel and demon genealogy sounds hard.
'DmC Devil May Cry' Combat Overview Has Style (Video)
Dirty style.
'DmC: Home Truths' Provides a Long Look at New 'Devil May Cry' Gameplay (Video)
It's official.
"DmC Devil May Cry" Gets a Fresh Batch of DLC, if That's Your Thing (Video)
More brooding and gun-play coming your way.
Capcom Releases New "DmC Devil May Cry" Trailer
I had no idea Virgil was in a screamo band as well as a demon hunter.
Watch 10 Minutes of "DmC" Gameplay Footage
Team Capcom wants you to get excited about the end of days.
"Devil May Cry" Trailer Reveals Monster Thrashing at its Finest
Devil May Cry Reboot, DMC, shows us how epic demon slaying can be.
Capcom Execs Want to Reduce the Time Between Major Series Releases
Now no more than 2.5 years between "Devil May Cry", "Lost Planet", "Resident Evil" and other games.
"DmC" Delayed to January 2013, says Capcom
Another day, another high-profile game delay.