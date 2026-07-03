Devil May Cry

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

resident evil 4
Pop Culture

Artist Says Capcom Stole Material for 'Resident Evil 4,' 'Devil May Cry' in Lawsuit

Judy A. Juracek says in a suit filed in Connecticut Friday that Capcom used images from her book, Surfaces, in several games, as reported by Polygon.

Brenton Blanchet1868 days ago
Lupe Fiasco
Music

Lupe Fiasco Says He Will No Longer Consume 'Excessively Violent' Content

Lupe promised to avoid violent music, TV shows, and video games beginning in 2019; however, the Chicago rapper says he is willing to make exceptions for 'Devil May Cry,' 'Death Stranding,' and, of course, 'Street Fighter.’

Joshua Espinoza2886 days ago
Pop Culture

Awesomely Geeky Craftsman Makes Real-Life Video Games Weapons That Are Both Terrifying and Amazing

A mysterious craftsman has posted an impressive gallery of real-life video game weapons on imgur.

Gus Turner4417 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"El Shaddai" Director Acquires Property Rights

Could more insane adventures for Enoch be in the works?

Steve Haske4795 days ago
Pop Culture

Capcom and Your Enitre Childhood Got Together to Make a Game (Video)

Street Fighter+Resident Evil+Devil May Cry+Mega Man=eyes bleeding from nostalgia overload.

Hanuman Welch4818 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: 'DmC: Devil May Cry' Offers Smart Action and Social Commentary

Featuring the disembodied head of Glenn Beck.

Steve Haske4931 days ago
Pop Culture

This New 'DmC: Devil May Cry' Trailer Would Have Been Perfect for the Apocalypse

It's a couple weeks late, but we'll still enjoy it.

Michael Rougeau4938 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"DmC: Devil May Cry" Mission Walkthrough is a Lesson in Demon History (Video)

Angel and demon genealogy sounds hard.

Hanuman Welch4944 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"DmC Devil May Cry" Gets a Fresh Batch of DLC, if That's Your Thing (Video)

More brooding and gun-play coming your way.

Hanuman Welch4995 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Capcom Releases New "DmC Devil May Cry" Trailer

I had no idea Virgil was in a screamo band as well as a demon hunter.

Hanuman Welch5049 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Watch 10 Minutes of "DmC" Gameplay Footage

Team Capcom wants you to get excited about the end of days.

Hanuman Welch5072 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Devil May Cry" Trailer Reveals Monster Thrashing at its Finest

Devil May Cry Reboot, DMC, shows us how epic demon slaying can be.

Hanuman Welch5090 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Capcom Execs Want to Reduce the Time Between Major Series Releases

Now no more than 2.5 years between "Devil May Cry", "Lost Planet", "Resident Evil" and other games.

Michael Rougeau5167 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"DmC" Delayed to January 2013, says Capcom

Another day, another high-profile game delay.

Complex5169 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App