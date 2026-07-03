Deorro

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Music

Deorro vs. MAKJ - "READY!"

Two names that have risen over the last few years are Deorro and MAKJ; both have gotten love from Revealed head Hardwell, and have been a party of the

khrisd4360 days ago
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Music

Deorro Vented About Not Getting More Food Tokens at TomorrowLand Over Twitter

Before we get into this, let me just say that this not the kind of story I figured would be coming out of the first weekend of TomorrowLand. We all kn

khrisd4382 days ago
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Music

Steve Aoki, Diplo & Deorro ft. Steve Bays – “Freak”

While we put you onto this track when it dropped back in March, it looks like the official video drops after the announcement of Diplo's Random White

khrisd4404 days ago
deorro djing
Music

Deorro is Going to Quit DJing

Last night, Deorro took to his Twitter account to ask about selling out. While I don't really agree with the answer he retweeted (as the definition in

khrisd4444 days ago
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Music

Steve Aoki, Diplo & Deorro ft. Steve Bays - "Freak"

This week before Miami Music Week is looking kind of like "anthem week," and this latest collaboration might take the cake. Steve Aoki, Diplo, and Deo

khrisd4504 days ago
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Music

Deorro - "Bootie In Your Face (Jaykode Remix)"

Los Angeles' JayKode recently popped on my radar with his original "Headsprung" earlier this month, and I'm excited to introduce you him now with his stellar remix of Deorro's "Bootie In Your Face." The newcomer's love for the music is evident in the creative liberties took, making almost a new original out huge melodic trap banger out of what was once a thundering Melbourne bounce track. JayKode's small following is sure to grow if he keeps pumping out tracks like these.

jakel4654 days ago
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Music

Deorro Explains Why He's OK With Revealed Selling "Yee"

Earlier today, YourEDM posted an article about Deorro's "Yee," which was previously given away as a free download back in March but was recently signe

khrisd4680 days ago
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Music

Download Deorro & ZooFunktion's Free Single, "Hype"

Dutch house DJ Deorro teamed up with ZooFunktion to produce and now release this Dim Mak-endorsed single, "Hype." The track's title is quite fitting

jakel4794 days ago

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