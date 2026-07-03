Dennis Bergkamp

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Daniel Ek
Sports

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek May Join Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp And Patrick Vieira In Bid To Buy Arsenal

Owner Stan Kroenke is now under increasing pressure from fans to sell the club, although his son, Josh Kroenke, says the family have "no intention" of selling.

James Keith1908 days ago

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