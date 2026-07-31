Denise Belfon

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LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Billboard 200 Album for "Scorpion" onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Denise Belfon performs onstage during Finding Ashley Stewart 2018 at Kings Theatre on September 15, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
Music

Soca Icon Denise Belfon Says Drake Helped Her Get Royalties for Sample Used on ‘Maid of Honour’

The vocals from the 1998 song "Work" were sampled on Drake's 'Maid of Honour' track "BBW."

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago

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