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An Adidas Designer Made His Own Yeezys
Adidas designer Denis Dekovic added a personal twist to the Yeezy Boost 350.
You Can Work for Adidas' New Design Team
The adidas Brooklyn Farm is seeking applicants.
Nike Employees Harassed adidas Designer Marc Dolce Over an Instagram Post
SHOTS FIRED.
Ex-Nike Designers Start Work at Adidas Today
Good news for Dolce, Dekovic, and Miner.
Former Nike Designer Marc Dolce Has Officially Started Working for adidas
It's been a long time coming.
adidas Is Opening a Design Studio in Brooklyn
adidas is going through with its plans to open a design studio in Brooklyn. Find out all the details here.
Nike Officially Settles Lawsuit Against Its Three Former Designers
Nike's lawsuit against former designers Denis Dekovic, Marc Dolce, and Mark Miner has finally been settled.
Nike Subpoenas Top adidas Execs in Lawsuit Against Former Designers
The legal batttle between Nike and its former designers intensify as the Swoosh subpoenas four top adidas executives.
Nike Still Has No Proof That Its Former Designers Spilled Trade Secrets
The legal battle between Nike and its trio of former designers continues.
Former Nike Designers Fire Back with Counter Lawsuit Claiming Privacy Rights Were Violated
The legal battle between Nike and their three former designers is beginning to heat up.
Four Lessons You Can Learn from Nike's Lawsuit Against Its Former Designers
Some key takeways from Nike's lawsuit against its former designers from a lawyer's perspective.
Former Nike Designers' Scandal Deepens With New Revelations
New documents from Nike's lawsuit against its three former designers show new revelations.
adidas Is Coming at Nike's Neck
Three Nike designers have gone to adidas. What does it mean?