Denis-Dekovic

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Denis Dekovic
Sneakers

An Adidas Designer Made His Own Yeezys

Adidas designer Denis Dekovic added a personal twist to the Yeezy Boost 350.

Brandon Richard3361 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

You Can Work for Adidas' New Design Team

The adidas Brooklyn Farm is seeking applicants.

Brendan Dunne3644 days ago
Sneakers

Ex-Nike Designers Start Work at Adidas Today

Good news for Dolce, Dekovic, and Miner.

Brendan Dunne3761 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Is Opening a Design Studio in Brooklyn

adidas is going through with its plans to open a design studio in Brooklyn. Find out all the details here.

Riley Jones4057 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Officially Settles Lawsuit Against Its Three Former Designers

Nike's lawsuit against former designers Denis Dekovic, Marc Dolce, and Mark Miner has finally been settled.

Riley Jones4061 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Subpoenas Top adidas Execs in Lawsuit Against Former Designers

The legal batttle between Nike and its former designers intensify as the Swoosh subpoenas four top adidas executives.

Riley Jones4099 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Still Has No Proof That Its Former Designers Spilled Trade Secrets

The legal battle between Nike and its trio of former designers continues.

Riley Jones4105 days ago
Sneakers

Former Nike Designers Fire Back with Counter Lawsuit Claiming Privacy Rights Were Violated

The legal battle between Nike and their three former designers is beginning to heat up.

Riley Jones4139 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Four Lessons You Can Learn from Nike's Lawsuit Against Its Former Designers

Some key takeways from Nike's lawsuit against its former designers from a lawyer's perspective.

Daniel So4197 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Former Nike Designers' Scandal Deepens With New Revelations

New documents from Nike's lawsuit against its three former designers show new revelations.

Rajah Allarey4232 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Is Coming at Nike's Neck

Three Nike designers have gone to adidas. What does it mean?

Matt Welty4314 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App