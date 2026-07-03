The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, ensuring another stimmy for many eligible Americans.Joshua Espinoza
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Ted Cruz, who's not exactly known for making commendable comments, is being slammed around the world for his latest observations on pop culture and Democrats.Trace William Cowen
People on social media mocked a new GOP attempt to suppress future political campaigns from the Georgia organizer and former candidate for governor.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
Bernie Sanders, no stranger to top-tier memes, is once again the subject of a widely remixed meme taken straight from Inauguration Day proceedings.Trace William Cowen