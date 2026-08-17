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Pop Culture
Penn State Cocaine Ring Bust: Ringleader ‘Pablo Pledgescobar,’ Frat Members Face Trafficking Charges
Former and current Penn State students face charges related to an alleged cocaine ring operating out of fraternity houses.
Trey Alston50 minutes ago