Deezer D

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deezer d
Pop Culture

'ER' Star and Rapper Deezer D Dead at 55

Actor and rapper Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson, who starred in 190 episodes of the medical drama 'ER' as Nurse Malik McGrath from 1994 to 2009, has died age 55.

Joe Price2017 days ago

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