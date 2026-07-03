From the Luka Doncic trade to the Celtics’ historic haul for KG and Paul Pierce, these are the NBA trade deadline deals that shook up the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
Featured
The Suns & Mavs boosted their chances at an NBA while the Nets & Grizzlies watched their odds shrink. We picked the winners and losers of the trade deadline.Zion Olojede
Sports
Brooklyn Nets Trade James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and NBA Fans Are Losing It
After months of Ben Simmons trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers finally pulled the trigger, trading the disgruntled star to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.Brad Callas
If the Raptors choose to be buyers ahead at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, here are 6 players reported to be on the trade block that we think they should target.Oren Weisfeld