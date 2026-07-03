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In theaters today is Get On Up, which focuses on the life on the legendary James Brown. He was a true pioneer in the funk sound, and is known worldwidkhrisd
When the Red Bull Music Academy hits your town, you should start clearing your calendar. Not only will you be treated to some great nights of music, bkhrisd
We can't front: this week's selection is a bit deeper than last week. And that's a beautiful thing. There's nothing like some throwback, educational journeys into sound, or a glimpse at the worlds of dubstep and house that you don't hear in the trendy clubs worldwide. One should never stop learning.khrisd
Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point finkhrisd