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Featured

We can't front: this week's selection is a bit deeper than last week. And that's a beautiful thing. There's nothing like some throwback, educational journeys into sound, or a glimpse at the worlds of dubstep and house that you don't hear in the trendy clubs worldwide. One should never stop learning.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Stream Boiler Room's Machinedrum "Vapor City" Special (London Edition)

If you're looking for a heavy dose of future beats this afternoon, Boiler Room has you covered. In the second edition of the Vapor City specials, Machinedrum is in London celebrating the release of his latest album alongside Amit, dBridge, and Fracture. All talented producers and DJs in their own right, set to murder the set. You're welcome.

khrisd4666 days ago
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Music

25 Essential Metalheadz Tracks

It's hard to imagine where the drum & bass landscape would be without Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. From the mid-1990s through today, he's had the knac

khrisd4874 days ago
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Music

40 Producers and DJs Looking Depressed

When we told you EDM artists to get a high-quality photo for your presskit, we didn't tell you to look so down! For some reason, a number of producers

khrisd4893 days ago

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