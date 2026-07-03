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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Interview: 'It Follows' Writer-Director David Robert Mitchell and Star Maika Monroe Talk the Terrors of Sex and Death
"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe talk the terrors of sex and death.
Justin Monroe4142 days ago
Pop Culture
TIFF: Sex Is a Scary Killer in This Early Contender for 2015's Best Horror Movie
"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell talks his old-school-minded, new-age horror masterwork.
MattBarone4330 days ago