Latest Stories
Take a Look Inside Harmony's First-Ever Retail Space Located in Paris
Harmony opens its first retail space in Paris.
Harmony Gives Us Another Look Into Its Inaugural Fall/Winter 2014 Line With a Dance-Infused Video
Parisian brand Harmony presents a short video that highlights the season's best looks from its first-ever Fall/Winter 2014 collection.
Buying From Harmony's New Webshop Will Automatically Elevate Your Style
Harmony officially launched its webshop this week.
Interview: David Obadia on His New Brand Harmony, Where BWGH Is Headed, and Why He'll Never Abandon Streetwear
The Parisian designer speaks on why he is launching a new high-end brand, but why streetwear is his No. 1 love.
Harmony Is Off to an Impressive Start With Its First Collection
Brooklyn We Go Hard's co-founder continues to impress with his latest creation.